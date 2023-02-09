Call for funds to support earthquake appeal

LEADING Irish humanitarian organisations have launched a joint-appeal calling on the Irish public to help support the thousands impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Irish Emergency Alliance members Action Aid, Christian Aid, Plan International, Tearfund, Trócaire and World Vision Ireland, are responding to the crisis by fundraising to provide food, water, blankets, hygiene kits and shelter.

Irish Emergency Alliance executive director, Brian Casey, said that now is a time for action.

'The impacts of these earthquakes has been devastating,' he said.

'In the midst of an already harsh winter, vulnerable children, families and others have been shaken to the core by the devastating earthquakes which have killed thousands in Northern Syria and Southern Turkey.

'People have been left without shelter in freezing winter conditions, with humanitarian needs expected to grow in the coming days. Access to clean water will likely be a challenge, bringing the risk of cholera and other diseases.

'By joining forces we can work in a really effective way to get aid where it’s needed most.'

Irish Emergency Alliance members are active in 85 of the world’s poorest countries, and last year mobilised to support people affected by more than 20 disasters and conflicts worldwide.

To donate visit irishemergencyalliance. org or call 1800 939 979