Cairns backs staff who say they’ve had no raise in 14 years of work

STRIKING workers from the National Advocacy Service based in West Cork must be given ‘fair’ pay and conditions, local TD Holly Cairns said.

The Cork South West TD met with striking workers from Bantry and other areas outside the Dáil last Thursday. The workers say they have not had a pay rise in 14 years.

The National Advocacy Service (NAS) provides free and confidential advocacy service to adults with a disability, particularly those in a vulnerable situation. ‘They do such important work every day to ensure the human rights of more than 1,500 disabled people are respected through in-person advocacy interventions. Their pay and conditions are in no way comparable to staff in other organisations who have similar roles. The NAS staff have not seen a pay rise in 14 years,’ said Deputy Cairns. ‘Unfortunately, it is too often the most essential workers who are not afforded fair pay and conditions.

‘Staff went to the Labour Court some time ago and were awarded a favourable recommendation. But the recommendations were not respected by management, the Citizens Information Board or the Department of Social Protection. This has left staff with no choice but to strike. It is essential that the recommendations of the Labour Court are respected, and fair pay and conditions are awarded to these incredible workers and advocates.’