Bypass gives Macroom a big breath of fresh air

THE opening of the Macroom section of the bypass over six months ago has been a ‘breath of fresh air’ and has already led to an overall 53.8% reduction in nitrogen dioxide (NO2), according to a recent environment report.

Last October, Cork County Council with the assistance of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Air Quality Unit and An Taisce installed passive diffusion tubes at seven locations in the town, including the Millstreet Junction, Castle Bridge, and Town Hall/North Square. These tubes measured the air quality on behalf of the EPA.

Earlier this year, similar tubes were then installed at the same locations to measure air quality after the bypass section opened.

The results show a combined average reduction of 53.8% in NO2 across the six test points, while the seventh control point at the Millstreet Junction saw the largest improvement with an 68.5% drop in NO2.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Cork North West FF TD Aindrias Moynihan said the air quality tests for Macroom are showing a very positive outcome since the bypass opened last December. ‘This is a significant improvement in air quality for Macroom residents. It’s a clear measurement of the improving environment and a clear indication of the many benefits of the removal of large volumes of traffic from town,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

‘It is also confirming the improvements people have seen and felt around the town in the past six months. The benefits of the bypass are much more than the road itself. It gives people the opportunity to enjoy the town so much more.’

His sister, Cllr Gobnait Moynihan, said the drop in NO2 levels clearly shows the potential impact all the exhaust fumes from traffic had on people’s health before the bypass was completed.

‘We can see the benefit of the bypass for people travelling from Cork to Kerry and we can see the positive impact the bypass has on the business in Macroom town. The bypass has opened up the town again and people are coming into the town centre to shop again,’ said Cllr Moynihan.

‘It is also great to see air monitoring is continuing in Ballyvourney too, so we will be able to see the impact of less traffic on this village too.’