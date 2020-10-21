Business leaders pull together; Bantry counting cost after more flooding; Hollywood star Saoirse buys West Cork home; Cork footballers win league promotion; Rosscarbery man set to run the Sydney marathon in aid of a charity

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Business leaders and organisations throughout West Cork are asking people to support their local shops and other businesses in an effort to make this their best Christmas ever

• Bantry counting cost after yet another catastrophe

• Hollywood star Saoirse buys West Cork home

In Sport:

• Dual stars should be centre stage, not left in the corner

• Cork footballers win league promotion

• St James' trio win skills competition

• Beara United back in West Cork League

In Life & Community:

• Rosscarbery man set to run the Sydney marathon in aid of a charity which gave his family invaluable support while his dad battled for his life in hospital

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY OCTOBER 22nd