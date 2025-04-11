Broken bridge means locals are taking the long road home

A BRIDGE west of Drimoleague has been broken beyond repair and has been out of commission since last October, as Cork County Council announced they have appointed a consultant to prepare a replacement design.

After a flood event, a deep fissure appeared in the bridge, which is located at Gurranes South, and now the concern is that the entire bridge will have to be completely replaced.

The closure is directly affecting the lives of about 40 people who use that road on a daily basis, but now have to go a long way around to join the main road, according to Cllr Finbarr Harrington.

Repairing damage to bridges can be costly and problematic, especially if they are located in special areas of conservation, and require consultation with Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Office of Public Works, said the councillor.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District, the Independent public representative called for the use of ‘Bailey bridges,’ which are a free standing prefabricated portable truss bridge, which would give people access.

These structures, said Cllr Harrington, can span a river without the need to carry out excavation works, and could be deployed as a temporary solution.

However, the director of roads, Padraig Barrett, informed the meeting that the Council have appointed an appropriate consultant, Civil and Structural Engineering Advisors Ltd., to progress with the design of a proposed box culvert as a replacement of the old bridge.

He said a detailed programme for the works will be prepared once the extent and costs are known.

Should the cost of the works exceed €200,000, Mr Barrett said they may have to seek additional funding from the Department of Transport.