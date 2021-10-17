Brian laps up honours after Sandycove island swims

A 13-year-old has just completed his 100th lap of Sandycove island near Kinsale.

Each lap is about 1,600 metres, or one mile in length and it has become a regular ‘landmark’ swim for wild swimming enthusiasts.

Teenager Brian Foster, who is from Kinsale, trains with, and has been inspired by, the group of marathon swimmers, the Sandycove Island Swimmers.

About 22 of these swimmers have completed the 33km English Channel swim – and one of these Ireland’s first over-and-back Channel swimmers.

The Sandycove Island Swimmers and seven individuals have been inducted into the Ireland marathon swimming hall of fame as honour swimmers and honour contributors (coach, crew, media and administrator).

Honour swimmer and chairperson of the Sandycove Island Swim Club Carol Cashell said: ‘Brian brings infectious enthusiasm to the water and is tapping into the experience of all the local marathoners. We predict big things for Brian.’

The teen has big marathon ambitions and is already visualising a future English Channel swim.

Brian’s father, Steve, is also an accomplished marathon swimmer, having completed the 14.4km Gibraltar Strait swim in 2014.