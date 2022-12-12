News

Breaking: Whiddy strike deferred as workers consider WRC proposals

December 12th, 2022 6:50 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

The terminal on Whiddy which is operated by Zenith. (Photo: Zenith International)

Share this article

TOMORROW’S planned strike action by Siptu members at the Zenith facility on Whiddy island has been deferred to allow workers consider proposals put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) today.

Siptu sector organiser Willie Noone said it was agreed to defer the strike action that was planned to commence tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8am in order to allow members to consider proposals which emerged today from the WRC.

‘The strike action was in response to the decision by the company to make a number of employees redundant and to introduce changes to pay and conditions for other positions which were the cause of huge concern,’ said Mr Noone. ‘Our members appreciate the efforts of the WRC in assisting the parties involved to formulate proposals that go a long way to addressing the concerns of our members and can protect their employment conditions.’

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.