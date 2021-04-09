BREAKING: West Cork garda recovering in hospital after being dragged 100 feet by car

A West Cork female garda is recovering in CUH after sustaining non-life threatening leg injuries after she was dragged over 100 feet by a suspect's car during a drugs operation in Baltimore last night.

According to Chief Supt Con Cadogan, an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs was underway in the area involving several garda units from the Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit when the incident occurred.

'Members had reason to stop a car at around 8pm and while the garda was interacting with the driver and happened to be halfway into the car when it took off and dragged her 100 feet down the road. The car swerved, took off and then left the area,' Chief Supt Cadogan told The Southern Star.

The garda was then taken to Bantry Hospital and was later transferred to CUH.

'She has leg injuries as the car went over her leg but she is lucky that they are non-life threatening injuries. She is being kept in hospital for observation.'

Following that incident, gardaí seized drugs and cash – €5,500 worth of cannabis herb and €3,000 in cash from an apartment in Baltimore and arrested a man in his 20s in connection with this who is currently being detained for drug offences at Bandon Garda Station.

Shortly after midnight, a house was searched in the Skibbereen area by the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, Southern Region Dog unit and gardaí from Bandon and Skibbereen and they seized €500 in cash and €600 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

'The offending car was located at that premises and one male in his 30s was arrested there for reckless endangerment and he is currently being detained at Bandon Garda Station and the car has been seized for a forensic examination.'

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.