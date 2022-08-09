BREAKING: Night-time water restrictions to take place in Clonakilty tonight

Night -time water restrictions will take place in Clonakilty from 11pm tonight until 7am tomorrow morning in a move which Irish Water has said is necessary due to the significant increase in demand during the recent hot weather, combined with the recent decrease in rainfall.

This means that water is in danger of running out as it won't be topped up overnight.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network and Foxhall Network. High ground and the extremities of the networks would be greatest affected i.e. Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Scartagh, Froe, Caherbeg, Frehanes, and Reenascreena South.

Pat Britton of Irish Water, said: 'Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people of Clonakilty, but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours.

We would like to thank the people of West Cork in general for their support in conserving water, particularly during the hot weather in mid-July and during the busy tourist season. While recent rainfall has reduced the risk of drought, we would ask the public that they continue to conserve over the coming weeks. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part. By reducing the water used, for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the Summer and into Autumn.

Currently the majority of areas in West Cork are under pressure and Irish Water would again ask everyone to play their part in conserving water.

Irish Water and Cork County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies, however, the public is still being asked to assist by taking some simple steps to reduce their water use.

'To help people learn more about saving water we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The free calculator is available on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/calculator where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.

We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.'

Meanwhile, a small number of homes in the Coppeen ares have had to have water supplied to them as their well has run dry.