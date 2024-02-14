BREAKING: Two people arrested in connection with Foley murder

GARDAÍ have arrested a male and a female, both aged in their 30s in Cork City earlier today as part of their investigation into the murder of 61-year-old Michael Foley.

Mr Foley was found deceased at his home in Macroom last Tuesday (February 6th) and gardaí launched a murder investigation following a post mortem at CUH.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed this afternoon that the male and female are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in the county.

'Any person with information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The investigation is ongoing,' said a garda spokesperson.

Mr Foley, formerly of Scartagh, Clonakilty was buried on Monday following requiem mass at Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clonakilty.