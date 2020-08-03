BREAKING: Two males killed in collision near Glengarriff

Bantry Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 5.30am this bank holiday Monday, August 3rd, on the Kenmare Road near Glengarriff in West Cork.

Two occupants of the vehicle, a man in his early 40s and a man in his late teens, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man (age unconfirmed at this time) has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. A fourth male occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested at the scene. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.