BREAKING: Skibb mayor Carroll to honour Olympians at County Hall

CORK’s Olympians will be honoured – at a date not yet confirmed – at the County Hall building in Cork, at an event hosted by Skibbereen-based county mayor Joe Carroll.

Cllr Joe Carroll announced today that he will host a ‘Civic Reception’ after the Olympics.

The Council has approached the Olympic Federation of Ireland regarding its plans to hold the special event ‘at a time that suits the athletes’ busy schedules'.

‘As we approach the closing stages of Paris 2024, there is no doubt that this year’s event is our most successful ever,' said Cllr Carroll. 'A total of 16 Olympians from Cork are part of Ireland’s 133-person team, and each have put in terrific performances. Skibbereen’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have already returned with gold and just this morning Bandon’s Phil Healy helped propel the Ireland Women’s 4 X 400m team into the final.

‘It has been an incredible two weeks, and it is not over yet. On behalf of the people of Co Cork, I would like to congratulate Team Ireland and I look forward to welcoming the Cork Olympians to a Civic Reception in the very near future.’

The gold medal-winning rowers told The Southern Star this week that they would not be available for an event until after the World Championships in Canada, in which rower Paul O’Donovan is competing.

O’Donovan, who was back to work on Wednesday as a junior doctor in Cork city, is competing in the lightweight men’s single sculls in Canada from August 18th to 25th, so the Skibbereen homecoming will take place quite soon after this, with the date to be confirmed shortly.