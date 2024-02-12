Breaking: Paudie Palmer trial collapses after juror visits crash scene in Innishannon

THE trial of the man charged in connection with the crash which caused the death of broadcaster Paudie Palmer has collapsed in Cork today.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, had pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Palmer.

Mr Palmer, the hugely popular 65-year-old broadcaster, and a judge of the Southern Star Sports Awards, died on January 8th, 2023 at Cork University Hospital.

He passed away following a collision which occurred at Dunkereen Crossroads, near Innishannon days after Christmas, on December 29th, 2022.

But in the trial in Cork today, the judge was told that a member of the jury had visited the crossroads to see the scene of the accident of the crash, over the weekend.

Judge Colin Daly then said that that jury had been told not to conduct any ‘investigations’ themselves and could only rely on evidence heard in court.

As a result, he ordered a mistrial.