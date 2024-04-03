BREAKING: New INTO vice president is West Cork native

WEST Cork woman Anne Horan has been named as the new vice president of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO).

Horan, born in Ballineen, has represented District 13 which covers Limerick and Kerry on the INTO central executive committee since 2015, and will now step up to the vice presidential role.

She has been a member of the INTO since she began teaching in 1980 and has worked at all levels of the union from staff representative to member of the benefits fund committee to a full member of the central executive committee.

Horan began her teaching career in Dunmanus NS on the Mizen peninsula before moving to Limerick, where she is principal of Carrickerry NS.

'The coming years will be both exciting and a challenge for teachers as we engage with a redeveloped curriculum,' Horan said.

'Professional development and the provision of adequate resources as new subject areas are introduced will be vitally important at this time. Curriculum implementation is an area we as a union will be very focused on.'

Carmel Browne is the new president of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation. She is a native of Roosky, Co Roscommon and a member of the Longford branch.