Man pleads guilty over threats to kill family of Cameron Blair

April 23rd, 2021 12:28 PM

Cameron Blair, who was murdered in Cork in 2020.

By Olivia Kelleher

A 46-year-old man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or cause serious harm to members of the family of 20 year old Cork student, Cameron Blair, who was murdered in Cork city in January of 2020.

Noel Barry of Cherry Tree Road in Cork appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or cause serious harm to named members of the Blair family in nuisance calls answered by Cameron's father Noel.

Noel Barry

 

Defence barrister Sinead Behan said that her client had a history of depression.

Judge Sean O'Donnabhain heard that victim impact statements will be furnished during the sentencing hearing on May 17th.

Mr Barry was remanded on bail until his next court appearance.

