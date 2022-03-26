BREAKING: Man dies in Carrigaline following stabbing

A 27-year-old man has died in Carrigaline after suffering serious stab wounds in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 3.30a.m. gardaí were called to the scene of a serious assault in Sea View Avenue, Carrigaline where the deceased was discovered with serious stab wounds. Gardaí and emergency services attended to the man but he died at the scene. The body remains at the scene and the scene is currently preserved, while the State pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí were advised that a second man (75 years) attended Cork University Hospital with serious stab wounds and remains in a serious condition and is being treated at Cork University Hospital.

A 42-year-old man has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who where in the areas of Carragaline and Passage West in the early hours of this morning, who may have noticed any activity which caught their attention or can assist Gardaí to contact them at Togher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.