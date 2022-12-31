BREAKING: Man appears in court on hit and run charges

A 33-year-old man has appeared at a special sitting of Bandon District Court this afternoon in connection with a hit and run which occurred at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon on Thursday morning.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig was charged with four counts of hit and run which include failing to report and accident and failing to offer assistance to another driver on Thursday morning at 9.50am.

Det Gda Manus O'Donnell told Judge James McNulty that he arrested the accused yesterday at 2.52pm and charged him with the four offences. After the first charge was put to him, Mr Bezverkhyi said;'I am guilty, I just want to apologise.'

The court was told that gardaí would be objecting to bail but his solicitor Myra Dinneen said she would not be making a bail application today and consented for her client to be remanded in custody next Thursday where she may make a bail application on behalf of her client.

She said her client wished to express his remorse for what had happened,

Legal aid was granted and Judge McNulty was told that the accused would need a Ukrainian interpreter.

Judge McNulty remanded the accused in custody to appear in court again in Bandon on January 5th next.