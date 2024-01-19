Breaking: Male arrested following burglaries and ramming of garda car in Riverstick

A MAN has been arrested following a number of incidents in Kinsale and Riverstick in the early hours of this morning which included burgalries, dangerous driving and the endangerment of garda members by ramming a garda patrol car.

At approximately 4am this morning, gardaí in Kinsale received reports of three males attempting to steal a motorbike in an attempted unauthorised taking in Cappagh.

'They were disturbed during the incident and fled the scene in a vehicle,' a garda spokesperson told The Southern Star.

'Gardaí who were on patrol then responded to reports of attempted burglaries in both Belgooly and Riverstick. When they arrived at Riverstick they observed a vehicle leaving an estate and a subsequent containment management operation ensued.

The stolen vehicle intentionally collided with the Garda patrol car, while no injuries have been reported.'

Three males fled the vehicle on foot, while one male was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a garda station in the Southern region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

'Investigations are ongoing,' said the garda spokesperson.