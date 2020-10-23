BREAKING: Male airlifted to CUH following Ballydehob crash

A MALE in his late teens has been airlifted to CUH following a collision earlier today between a car and a school bus on the R592 road at Shanavagh between Schull and Ballydehob.

The driver of the car, a male in his late teens, was taken to CUH with serious injuries. His condition is currently described as non life threatening.

The driver of the bus was uninjured and there were no other occupants in either the car or the bus.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place and it is expected to reopen shortly.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

'Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling between Ballydehob and Schull between 1pm and 1:20pm to make this footage available to Gardaí,' said a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.