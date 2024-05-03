BREAKING: Major drugs seizure in Skibbereen

AS part of a planned operation, gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Revenue Customs Service and members attached to the Cork West divisional drugs unit executed a search warrant yesterday at a property in Skibbereen, and seized four kilos of cannabis herb.

The search warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and cannabis herb, which was vacuum packed and ready for distribution, was located. It has an estimated street value of approximately €80,000, subject to analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at a local garda station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Bandon District Court this afternoon.