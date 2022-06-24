BREAKING: Irish Water working to fix burst watermain in Castletownbere

IRISH Water has identified a burst in a watermain in the Castletownbere area and is working with Cork County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to all of the impacted customers.

The areas affected are Castletownbere town and surrounding areas.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are expected to be completed by 3pm today.

Typically it takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Niall O’Riordan, operations lead with Irish Water said the repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the community in Castletownbere and restore water for all customers.

‘We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.’

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them via Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie