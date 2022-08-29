BREAKING: Hosepipe ban issued for West Cork from midnight

A hosepipe ban will be in place for 30 supplies in West Cork from midnight tonight for a period of four weeks.

Irish Water has confirmed that the water conservation order has been issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes.

Margaret Attridge of Irish Water, said: 'Irish Water’s top priority is to protect our water supply for use in homes, businesses and essential services. Water levels at our surface water and ground water sources in the West Cork area have reduced to historic lows. As demand continues to outstrip supply in West Cork and with further dry weather predicted, we have taken the extra step of implementing a Water Conservation Order to safeguard local water supplies.'

Read more about the hosepipe ban in this week's Southern Star, out this Thursday