News

BREAKING: Hosepipe ban issued for West Cork from midnight

August 29th, 2022 10:13 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

A hosepipe ban will be in place in 30 supplies in West Cork from midnight tonight (Photo: David Creedon)

Share this article

A hosepipe ban will be in place for 30 supplies in West Cork  from midnight tonight for a period of four weeks.

Irish Water has confirmed that the water conservation order has been issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes.

Margaret Attridge of Irish Water, said: 'Irish Water’s top priority is to protect our water supply for use in homes, businesses and essential services. Water levels at our surface water and ground water sources in the West Cork area have reduced to historic lows. As demand continues to outstrip supply in West Cork and with further dry weather predicted, we have taken the extra step of implementing a Water Conservation Order to safeguard local water supplies.'

Read more about the hosepipe ban  in this week's Southern Star, out this Thursday

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.