GRAHAM Dwyer has lost a final appeal against his 2015 conviction for the murder of Elaine O'Hara in court today.

Last year, the Court of Appeal rejected Dwyer’s appeal on all grounds.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear this most recent, final appeal as it said it raised 'significant issues of general public importance'.

Dwyer will continue to serve his life sentence.

