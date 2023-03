BANDON man Graham Dwyer has lost his appeal against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O'Hara.

The architect was convicted of the murder of Ms O'Hara, following a lengthy trial in 2015.

The Court of Appeal said this morning that it found that the limited admission of call data could not give rise to a miscarriage of justice. It did not uphold any grounds of Dywer’s appeal.

