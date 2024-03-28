BREAKING: Good news for Olympics fans with extra Paris flights from Cork

AIR France is to add more flights and seat capacity on the Cork to Paris route this summer, just in time for the Olympics in the French capital.

The French flag-carrier has announced that their daily seasonal service will be boosted by twice-daily flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays during the peak summer travel months of July and August.

Flying from Cork Airport since 2018, the French airline provides a direct, daily service to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport from March 31st to October 29th, 2024.

The service provides excellent access to the French capital, along with onward connectivity to 187 onward destinations across the wider Air France worldwide network.

Air France will operate the route with a combination of the Embraer 190 aircraft and the Airbus A318 or Airbus A319 aircraft.

Tourism Ireland ranks France as the fourth-largest market for inbound tourists to the island of Ireland.

Announcing the expanded operations at Cork, Jerome Salemi, general manager UK & Ireland, Air France-KLM said the return of the daily flights between Cork and Paris is in response to the popularity of the route during the summer period.

He added that there is a long list of worldwide destinations via Charles de Gaulle.

Tara Finn, head of aviation business development and communications at Cork Airport said daily service to Paris Charles de Gaulle is an important link for both leisure and business passengers, providing direct point-to-point and onward connectivity to the wider Air France global network.