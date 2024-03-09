Breaking: Female driver taken to CUH after single vehicle collision near Ovens

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital this afternoon after she was involved in a single vehicle accident near Ovens.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to The Southern Star this evening that gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a car, which occurred on the N22 near Ovens at approximately 2.45pm.

‘The female driver of the car (aged in her 30s) was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment for injuries, believed to be non-life-threatening at this time. The road is currently open,’ the spokesperson added.

Investigations are ongoing.