Clonakilty was named Ireland’s tidiest small town and neighbouring Rosscarbery was named Ireland’s tidiest village, at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin today.

It was the first full-scale awards ceremony since the onset of the pandemic.

This year’s competition received the third highest number of entries in its almost 65-year history.

The overall Tidy Towns award went to Trim in Co Meath.

Full story in next week’s Southern Star.