BREAKING: Bandon gran sentenced to three months in prison

A BANDON grandmother has been sentenced to 90 days in prison after she was convicted today for refusing to wear a face mask at a Bandon supermarket on two separate occasions.

Margaret Buttimer of the Cottage, St Fintan’s Road, Bandon contested the two charges at Bandon District Court this morning arising out of incidents that occurred at SuperValu on both June 25th last and July 1st.

Judge James McNulty gave a very detailed reason for his decision to convict Ms Buttimer on the two charges and impose a custodial sentence. No appeal was lodged against the decision.

