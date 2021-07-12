News

BREAKING: Bandon gran sentenced to three months in prison

July 12th, 2021 4:20 PM

By Southern Star Team

Margaret Buttimer at a recent court sitting. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

A BANDON grandmother has been sentenced to 90 days in prison after she was convicted today for refusing to wear a face mask at a Bandon supermarket on two separate occasions.

Margaret Buttimer of the Cottage, St Fintan’s Road, Bandon contested the two charges at Bandon District Court this morning  arising out of incidents that occurred at SuperValu on both June 25th last and July 1st.

Judge James McNulty gave a very detailed reason for his decision to convict Ms Buttimer on the two charges and impose a custodial sentence. No appeal was lodged against the decision.

See this week’s Southern Star for the full story, in shops and online on Thursday.

