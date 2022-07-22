Breaking: AIB reverses cashless bank plan

AIB’S DECISION to reverse its controversial plan to make dozens of rural banks cashless has been welcomed by local TD Christopher O’Sullivan (FF).

‘It is very welcome news that AIB has reversed its decision to remove the cash services in 70 banks across Ireland. This will be a big relief for people in Kinsale, Dunmanway and Castletownbere,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the bank had bowed to government pressure over the decision that would have impacted individuals and businesses in more than 70 communities across the country.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the fight to ensure the bank maintains services to its customers is not over.

‘As far as I’m concerned the campaign continues. We need to ensure that this reversal sticks,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

He noted that the State was a 63% shareholder in AIB. ‘We have to use avenue and every tool at our disposal to ensure that this doesn't happen again. The removal of these services will always have an impact and they must be kept.’