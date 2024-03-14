BREAKING: 10 men arrested in garda operation in West Cork

Gardaí have confirmed that 10 men were arrested in West Cork this morning as part of an operation in which saw gardaí swoop both Leap and Tragumna to make the arrests.

A Garda spokesperson said that during the course of the Operation 10 males (ages ranging from mid 20s to mid50s) were arrested.

'All 10 males continue to be detained at Garda Station in County Cork under Organised Crime legislation.

'A number of vehicles were also detained and remain detained subject to ongoing technical examination.'

It is understood a camper van and an articulated truck have been detained for examination, while a dramatic swoop of the campervan and its occupants took place in Leap village this morning by uniformed gardaí and non-uniformed gardaí. It is not clear if the arrests are drug related yet and gardai are not releasing any more information.

'An Garda Síochána is making no further comment at this time.'