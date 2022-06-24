Boston GAA is backing the Big Fella with tribute jersey

BY PAULINE MURPHY

A US GAA CLUB will proudly wear a jersey (pictured, right) bearing an image of Michael Collins this summer, in memory of the West Cork man, to mark the centenary of his death.

Cork Boston Gaelic Football Club will sport the special jersey which includes the famous image of Collins in his army uniform, on their red and white home jersey, and the all-grey away jersey, of the US-based football club.

Cork Boston GFC is one of the oldest GAA clubs in North America. It makes up one of 23 GAA clubs spread across Boston and the wider area. The club fields teams at intermediate and junior level in the northeast division of the Boston Gaelic Football Championship.

Despite its name, the Cork Boston Club boasts players from across all counties of Ireland and, in a sign of the times, there are a growing number of American-born players now donning the red and white of Cork Boston.

The club commissioned the Collins centenary jersey for the 2022 season.

‘General Michael Collins was a great Cork man and a great GAA man, both at home and abroad,’ the club said in a statement.

‘We are delighted to honour his memory with these jerseys.’ The centenary jersey, in both home and away colours, is available for purchase through the O’Neills online store, with adult jerseys priced at €63 and children’s jerseys starting from €28.

The jersey made its on-field debut last Sunday when Cork Boston beat Connemara Gaels in their season opener.