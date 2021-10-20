Boil water notice for Macroom

Over 4,000 Macroom residents have been hit with a boil water notice to protect their health.

After consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Cork County Council the notice was issued to the 4,200 people on the Macroom Public Water Supply.

A map of the affected is shown here, but if any customer is unsure on whether or not the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, they should see www.water.ie or contact the Irish Water customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

The notice has been put in place as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity in the supply.

Irish Water and Cork County Council say they’re working to rectify the issues at Macroom Water Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Irish Water’s Neil Smyth said: ‘Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority. We appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community and businesses of Macroom however the restriction has been put in place to protect consumers. Irish Water and Cork County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it safe to do so.’

Water must be boiled for: drinking; drinks made with water; preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating; brushing of teeth and making of ice.

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets.