Boil water advisory notice still in place in Macroom

Irish Water and Cork County Council would like to remind customers supplied by the Macroom public water supply that the boil water notice issued on October 20th remains in place until further notice.

They say it is ‘a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity in the supply.’

The notice affects approximately 4,200 people supplied by the Macroom supply, including Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, Ballinagree and surrounding areas.

If any customer is unsure on whether or not the boil water notice applies to their area, they are advised to contact Irish Water’s 24/7 customer care helpline: 1800 278 278.

Experts from Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to implement solutions with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication in relation to the boil water notice.

Recommissioning of the water supply plant is ongoing with further sampling and testing due to take place over the weekend and into next week, according to Neil Smyth, Irish Water’s asset operations lead.

‘We have installed new critical equipment for the filtration process and will continue commissioning to restore normal plant performance,’ he added. ‘However, a period of stable operation, monitoring and sampling will be required before the boil water notice can be lifted.

‘We are aware of how this notice is affecting everyone,’ said Mr Smyth, ‘and I would like to thank the community and businesses in Macroom for their patience and cooperation while we work as safely and as efficiently as possible to complete these upgrade works.