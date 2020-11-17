Blunt comments about Goleen visitor’s accent

With a holiday home in Goleen, British actress Emily Blunt and her actor husband John Krasinski are no strangers to Ireland.

Although that’s not so obvious from her accent in her new romantic comedy Wild Mountain Thyme which was shot here.

A trailer for the film was unveiled this week, sparking much commentary on her questionable lilt.

Emily stars along with Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades series), John Hamm (Mad Men) and Christopher Walken in John Patrick Stanley’s movie which based on his own play Outside Mullingar.

Stanley is famous for directing Moonstruck and Joey versus the Volcano.

Commentators have already compared the trailer to films like Far & Away and Darby O’Gill & The Little People, with major ribbing over dodgy ‘Oirish’ accents from the entire cast.

Emily plays the role of Rosemary Muldoon, who is torn between Dornan and Hamm’s characters in the film that was shot in Mayo in September 2019.

The Hollywood couple have spent time at the Goleen house that was left to Krasinski by his great, great grandmother, who was from the Mizen area.

‘The only thing she (his ancestor) asked is that if you stay in the house, you have to write on the wall who you are and what year you visited, it’s really beautiful,’ Mr Krasinski said.