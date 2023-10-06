Glengarriff's Blue Pool is a ‘model’ for others to note

‘A model for others to follow,’ is how Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) described the enhancement of Glengarriff’s Blue Pool.

The project, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development in conjunction with Cork County Council, has been finished to a very high standard, according to Jacqueline Mansfield, the West Cork municipal district officer.

The Blue Pool was always a popular destination for walkers, but it wasn’t always totally accessible.

The work carried out in recent months overcame the problems of uneven terrain and a lack of properly graded and drained pathways.

Approximately 1,600m of existing walking tracks within the Blue Pool area were upgraded to make pathways as accessible as possible for those less able.

The work included the installation of new seating and viewing areas, the removal of significant amounts of invasive rhododendron, and the installation of handrails at the steeper sections.

Council staff and subcontractors carried out the refurbishment works, which has resulted in a high-quality scenic trail for residents and visitors to Glengarriff.

‘It’s a great amenity and can now be accessed by people with disabilities,’ said Cllr Danny Collins (Ind).