Bishop issues a fresh appeal to encourage more vocations

The Diocese of Cork and Ross has launched a fresh appeal for people to consider being priests of the diocese.

Bishop Fintan Gavin launched a diocesan prayer card for vocations last weekend.

The cards are published by the Diocese of Cork and Ross in bookmark format and thousands of them have been made available at churches across the diocese to mark Vocations Sunday.

A mass in Glanmire was celebrated by Most Rev Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork and Ross, with Bandon native Fr Cian O’Sullivan, CC Ballincollig and Diocesan director of vocations, preaching the homily. Fr John Newman PP Glanmire concelebrated.

Addressing the congregation, Bishop Fintan said that everyone can help promote vocations to priesthood.

‘We need to create a culture of encouragement and support for those considering a vocation to the priesthood in the diocese. Our prayer card and the knowledge that so many are praying for vocations will help to do this,’ he said. Bishop Fintan and his parishioners helped distribute the new prayer cards to all those leaving the church after Mass.