Big plans for Bandon include cycling lanes

AMBITIOUS plans for the transformation of Bandon that includes several street and public realm improvements can now be seen in a virtual exhibition by members of the public.

Phase 1 of the Bandon Transportation Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP) is on public display online until February 22nd and it provides the general public with access to view the plans and documentations in an exhibition-style setting.

Published by Cork County Council in 2017, the overall aim of the plan is to deliver an integrated approach to public realm enhancement and transportation for the future development of the town.

Some of these proposals include providing enhanced pedestrian connectivity by widening and reconfiguring footpaths, providing pedestrian crossing facilities and upgrading the carriageway and installing new road markings.

Traffic calming measures also include providing the vehicular lane and footways at the same level to create a shared street on Bridge Street/Bridge Lane and Ballymodan Place.

Other public realm proposals also include the upgrading of public lighting, installation of street furniture, cycle parking and trees as well as providing cycle tracks in both directions on Glasslyn Road.

It is also proposed to make some streets one way from certain junctions and to install universally accessible new bus stops on Glasslyn Road.

At last month’s meeting of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) welcomed the publication of Phase 1 of the plan and said this is very important for Bandon and a great step forward and represents great investment for the future in Bandon.

‘I want to encourage people to read it and go through it and submit any comments, not only any objections but to highlight positive aspects of the plan,’ said Cllr Coughlan. ‘I really look forward to the resurfacing of footpaths and roadways which is really important for Bandon as it has suffered so much over the past 20 years.’

A virtual exhibition is available online until February 22nd at www.bandontprep.consultation.ai and submissions to the proposed development may be made on or before 5pm on Monday March 8th. These can be made online at www.yourcouncil.ie or in writing to Part 8 Bandon TPREP Implementation Project-Phase 1, Senior Engineers, Capital Programme Implementation Unit, Floor 11, Cork County Council, County Hall, Cork.