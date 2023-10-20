Big focus on green plan for coast but no news on Whiddy idea

A PLAN for a multimillion euro green energy development on Whiddy island announced two years ago has yet to take shape.

Cork County Council is planning a major focus on green energy production along the south west coast.

However, one such green development proposed for Whiddy Island in Bantry Bay – that was launched in a blaze of publicity back in 2021 – has failed to materialise, leaving the local community wondering if the project and the hundreds of promised jobs will ever take place.

Following the fanfare announcement of hundreds of jobs for Whiddy island and a pledge that this new site would become ‘one of the world’s largest energy facilities’ producing green hydrogen and green ammonia, the islanders and Bantry locals have heard nothing since.

‘We have no idea what, if anything, is happening with this facility on Whiddy island,’ local councillor Danny Collins told The Southern Star.

‘The local community here in Bantry and on Whiddy were told that there would be major construction for the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia on the island, but since then we’ve heard nothing from the company.’

The ambitious plan was announced as a joint venture between Zenith Energy, who operate the oil terminal on the island, and EI-H2, Ireland’s first green hydrogen company.In July 2021, EI-H2 unveiled plans to develop a 3.2 gigawatt (GW) green energy facility on Whiddy which, when fully operational by 2028, would have the potential to reduce Irish carbon emissions by 2.4m tonnes per year.

‘With a renewable source of offshore wind and water, we can produce real fuel alternatives to help industry and commercial customers reduce their carbon footprint,’ Pearse Flynn, founder of EI-H2 said at the time of the launch.

However, since the announcement locals have not heard from the company.

‘We’ve heard nothing since,’ Whiddy resident Danny O’Leary said.

‘We had one meeting with representatives from Zenith and EI-H23 and plans to have another meeting were put in place, but were cancelled due to Covid. Since then we haven’t heard a word. I’d need more information specifically on the scale of the project and reassurances on how safe it is.’

With the urgent need for the country to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, Cork County Council is calling on businesses and other organisations to come together to focus on the potential for green energy production along the Cork coast.

‘The county’s coast and harbour offers unlimited potential in terms of green energy prospects,’ the Council said in a statement recently.

‘With increasing demands in this area and opportunities for related industry, businesses and employment, recognition of the co-ordination of State, semi-state and investors is needed to ensure this potential is fully maximised,’ the statement added.

The Council’s primary emphasis will be on largescale offshore wind energy production around the Cork coastline from largescale offshore wind energy production.

‘We are committed to unlocking this potential for the benefit of our region, our industry, and our communities, ensuring a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future for all,’ county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) said.

The Council has stated that the creation of this strategy is an exciting prospect with the full strategy set for completion in 2024. Asked if there were any locations earmarked for green energy production along the West Cork coastline, a spokesperson for Cork County Council told The Southern Star that no specific sections of coastline were yet identified but a ‘scoping document will consider opportunities for Cork harbour and the coastline of the county’.