Best foot forward to make the Shoebox Appeal the best yet

THE Christmas Shoebox Appeal is back again and this year, and West Cork organisers are planning to make it extra special.

While the pandemic brought a halt to the collection and transportation of thousands of Christmas shoeboxes in 2020, this year Sally Daly, Kay O’Brien and the Team Hope members in West Cork are determined to bring joy to children who so badly need help.

‘For many of the children, who receive a Christmas shoebox, this will be the first gift they will ever receive,’ Sally told The Southern Star.

‘I know it was a huge disappointment last year and that’s why we want to make sure that we send the best shoeboxes to the children who badly need them.’

Sally has been involved with the Christmas Shoebox Appeal in West Cork for over 25 years and in 2019 over 5,000 gift-filled shoeboxes left West Cork for destinations in Africa and Eastern Europe.

In 2019, Ireland kids sent 44,749 Christmas shoeboxes to children who were delighted to receive them.

‘This year we are encouraging local schools, community organisations, businesses and families across West Cork to help us by putting together the shoeboxes that Team Hope will then transport to the children who are looking forward to them,’ Sally said.

‘Putting together a shoebox couldn’t be easier and is a lot of fun for the family,’ she explained. ‘Just cover a shoebox in fab Christmas paper, wrap the box and lid separately and then fill the box with items from the 4W’s list you can find on the Team Hope website.’

The 4W’s are: Write (pens, pencils crayons etc), Wash (soap, shampoo, hairbrush, toothpaste, toothbrush), Wear (socks, underwear, hats, scarfs, gloves) and Wow (cuddly toy, ball, skipping rope, doll, etc).

‘You can put together boy boxes and girl boxes for ages between two to four years old, five to nine and 10 to 14 years old,’ Sally said.

‘And this year we want to thank the Carbery Showgrounds for the use of the premises and of course to everybody who works so hard every year to make the shoebox appeal such a success in West Cork. Your gifts mean so much to so many children.’

The Christmas Shoebox Appeal week is from November 1st to 7th and you can log onto the Team Hope website (teamhope.ie) for more information, contact Sally (087 6854489) or Kay (087 6907078) and they will organise collection of the shoeboxes.