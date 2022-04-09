Belgooly GAA offers a brand new car to a lucky winner

Belgooly GAA is offering one lucky winner the opportunity to drive away in a brand new Nissan Micra as part of the club’s fundraising draw.

Launched in Keary’s Nissan Car Dealership on Friday last and flanked by members of the double-winning club, the fundraiser looks set to provide the necessary funds for Belgooly’s future success.

Club chairman Kevin Corkery said: ‘We may be a small club but have big ambitions. Our two county titles in 2021 were a clear statement of that intent, as is this draw, and I am sure our many friends throughout the county will support us.’

One of those supporters already on board is Tom O’Mahoney, head of business at Keary’s Nissan.

Tom, whose great-grandparents, Dick and Maureen Daly, ironically came from Belgooly, said: ‘We are delighted to be involved in the fundraiser. Belgooly is an excellent local community club, and we are happy to support their efforts through our sponsorship.’

Reviewing the attractive prize, a top of the range Nissan Micra, valued at €23,000, Tom said this particular model comes with several extras.

On view at Cork Summer Show and Belgooly Show over the summer, punters can have a closer inspection of the car, with club supporters also selling tickets at the venues.

In addition, the club is set to cast its net right across the county, as Belgooly supporters take their fundraiser to the road to sell the tickets priced at €20 for one, three for €50 and eight for €100.

With the lucky winner set to be drawn on December 19th, it could be something of an early Christmas present, said club chairman Kevin Corkery, who thanked all those involved in getting the draw off the ground, including Patrick Reynolds.

The draw also has a second prize of €1,000, sponsored by Centurion Homes and the final prize of €500 supplied by Allen and Co, Belgooly.