Beara pupils need ‘gift’ of bus service to Bantry

THE urgent need for public transport from Castletownbere to Bantry has been highlighted by nine young adults who live on the peninsula.

They attend services at the National Learning Network, Rehab Care and CoAction, to name but a few.

However, without a regular bus service to get them over and back, they faced having to forego further education.

That’s until St Vincent de Paul and Beara West Family Resource Centre stepped in with a donation of €7,600 and grant of €3,600 respectively that will keep a bus service on the road until Christmas.

But with the clock ticking, those involved are urgently appealing to the National Transport Authority to step in.

Beara FRC says there is a Bus Eireann service which runs some days and there are some private operators who provide services to Cork city.

‘However, for these young adults, there was no option which would facilitate their need to be at school, every day, on time, and be returned home again,’ said a spokesperson.

Beara West FRC flagged their need with Local Link in Bantry, who have forwarded the concerns to the NTA. However, with no commitment given, a group of parents recently approached Beara West FRC for support to make sure their children could attend services in Bantry from September. The parents, supported by Beara West FRC, approached Local Link again and highlighted their urgent need.

With no success, they approached St Vincent De Paul, Beara for financial support, who immediately stepped in with their donation, and the service now runs five days a week to Sudbury School, the National Learning Network and CoAction in Bantry.

However, these funds will only support the service until Christmas week.

The Beara West FRC spokesperson continued: ‘The students’ focus should be on their studies, not having to worry about how they will get to class.

‘Furthermore, a regular, time appropriate service to Bantry from Castletownbere, could support hundreds of others who need to attend the hospital, specialists/consultants, and optician appointments in Bantry.’

A spokesperson for the NTA said they were working with Cork Local Link to secure provision of a service for Allihies, Castletownbere, Glengarriff, Bantry, Kilcrohane and return, seven days a week.

‘We will do our utmost to secure this service as quickly as possible, but cannot move any faster than the participating stakeholders can.’