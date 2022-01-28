Beara bus just the ticket for romance

A BUS that must have some of the best views in Ireland was the location for a marriage proposal at the weekend when Canadian Brad got down on bended knee and popped the question to Amand outside Airbnb, the Beara Bus.

The double decker has been transformed into luxury accommodation with views to the Sheep’s Head and Mizen Head peninsulas and Bere Island.

It’s run by Lorna Ramshaw and her husband David who also run Mossie’s B&B in Adrigole. This was the second engagement at the bus since it opened last April.