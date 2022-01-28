News

Beara bus just the ticket for romance

January 28th, 2022 7:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

A romantic proposal on the Cliff Tops of Beara. Brad all the way from Canada proposed to Amand (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)

A BUS that must have some of the best views in Ireland was the location for a marriage proposal at the weekend when Canadian Brad got down on bended knee and popped the question to Amand outside Airbnb, the Beara Bus.

The double decker has been transformed into luxury accommodation with views to the Sheep’s Head and Mizen Head peninsulas and Bere Island.

It’s run by Lorna Ramshaw and her husband David who also run Mossie’s B&B in Adrigole. This was the second engagement at the bus since it opened last April.

