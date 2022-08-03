Bantry’s new mural puts the spotlight on Fastnet Rock

BY DYLAN MANGAN

A NEW mural depicting the Fastnet Rock has been unveiled on The Quays Bar in Bantry.

Artists Iris de Vries and Katie Byrne worked for seven days to create the striking image, and have been happy with the reception – this being the first public mural they’ve done.

‘We have done nothing as big before,’ said Iris. ‘There were some done before in a few restaurants and offices, but this is the first where members of the public can see it.’

Iris has been working professionally for three years, and both her and Katie are known in the region for their sign painting. They were taken aback by the interest from locals as they worked.

‘There were lots of people taking pictures,’ said Iris. ‘We were up on a lift and as the mural came together interest got stronger and stronger, the closer it was to being finished.’

The mural is painted on the wall above the bar’s entrance and adds lots of colour to Wolfe Tone Square, overlooking the bay out towards Whiddy Island.

The mural was the brainchild of owners Alan Farrelly and Richard Harrington, who organised for the windows above the bar to be filled in to facilitate the painting.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Alan said that they were delighted with the final result. ‘We’re ecstatic with how it turned out,’ he said.

‘We saw the wall as a blank canvas and did a lot of work pre-mural to get it right.’

A lighthouse was chosen due to the shape of the building, which is taller on one side, and gave the artists space to work with.

Alan said that once they thought of the lighthouse, the Fastnet was the only choice due to its iconic status in West Cork.

The mural has been well-received by locals, who have complimented the addition for its creative flair, and have called for more of the same in other locations around the town.

‘It’s literally the talk of the town,’ according to Alan.