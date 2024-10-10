Bantry’s first Memory Walk a great success

ON Saturday September 21st, the first ever Memory Walk in Bantry was held in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The walk started from the green area (beyond SuperValu) was led by Jason Wycherley, representing his brother and Munster Rugby player, Josh, who is one of the ambassadors for the Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk.

Jason was joined by his daughters and parents in memory of his grandmother, Nora Harrington, who lived with dementia for many years.

The event was launched by artist and former Glenroe actress Miriam Brady. Miriam’s husband, former Riverdance manager and actor Ronan Smith, died in August after living with early onset dementia since he was 52.

Walkers were accompanied by TY students from Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí and had the option of two walks; either to the Westlodge Hotel (3.2km) or along the Beicín (1km), before returning for a cuppa and a chat.

The annual Memory Walk is designed to give families, friends and those living with dementia the opportunity to come together to honour loved ones who have lived with, or who are living with, dementia. A feature of the Bantry walk was a display of old household items from Bantry Museum by Hazel and Bernie from the Historical Society; information by Geraldine from Bantry Library and some Irish music by John Coakley and Kate.

The Bantry Memory walk was organised by a sub-committee of Bantry Age Friendly. For further information visit www.agefriendlybantry.ie.