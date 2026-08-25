Cork County Council opens applications for cost rental home in Bantry

CORK County Council has announced that a vacancy has arisen in its Cost Rental Scheme at An Cnocan, Milleencoola in Bantry.

This newly built, A rated, three-bedroom family home is located in a much sought-after residential location in the town, which is offered at a rent that is at least 28% below private market rents in the area.

The scheme is aimed at people who do not own a home, are above the threshold for social housing but have difficulty affording private rented accommodation.

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Cost Rental provides a secure tenancy at a rent which is below the market rent in the local area and is a long-term secure rental option.

This new tenure of rental property is supported by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Applications for the scheme will be accepted between 12pm on August 17th and 12pm on August 31st via the online application portal on the council’s website, corkcoco.ie

The house will be allocated on a lottery basis to applicants who have submitted all the required documentation and who are deemed eligible for the scheme.

Renters will enter a tenancy arrangement with Cork County Council.

Further information on this scheme, including the eligibility criteria, guide to making an application and documentation required, is also available on the Council website.