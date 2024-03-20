Bantry trainee had bag of cocaine

THE case against a 22-year-old Bantry man has been adjourned to the April 25th sitting of the court for the production of €2,000.

If the money is in court on that occasion, Judge James McNulty indicated he would be lenient with the accused Tadgh O’Driscoll of Seehanes, Drimoleague, who was charged with possession €80 worth of cocaine.

The judge said the accused – who was legally represented by Flor Murphy solicitor – might escape without a court conviction because it is his first offence.

The judge acknowledged that as an apprentice plumber, in his fourth and final year, the accused may wish to travel abroad.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan gave evidence that gardaí on patrol witnessed the accused acting in a suspicious manner at Tom’s Lane in Bantry on the night of August 7th 2022. The court presenter said the accused had attempted to conceal something and that Sgt Daire MacEoin carried searched and found a bag with cocaine, which the accused said was for his own personal use.

Appealing for leniency, Mr Murphy said his client might wish to travel to Canada or Australia and a conviction for drug possession would rule that out.

‘Be as lenient as you can and hurt him in his pocket,’ was the solicitor’s request.

‘If the accused is here with a bank draft for €2,000 we will see what we will do,’ said the judge.