Bantry traders put on alert once more for flooding

BANTRY traders are being warned – yet again – that they may face a threat of flooding this weekend.

A notice issued by the OPW to the Port of Cork warns of ‘a period of very high astronomical Spring Tides approaching Highest Astronomical Tide (HAT) in all coastal areas, commencing tomorrow, Saturday 14th until Monday 16th November 2020.’

It added: ‘Whilst storm surge levels are currently relatively low in all coastal areas, they are predicted to significantly increase in the following coastal areas from tomorrow afternoon, Saturday 14th and on Sunday 15th November.’

The note from the OPW adds that it is too soon to accurately forecast the surge conditions that will occur after Monday 16th and that interested parties are advised to monitor closely the storm surge and sea level forecasts throughout the weekend.

The current forecast for the Bantry area is for heavy rain tonight and throughout tomorrow and into Sunday morning, with southwesterly winds.