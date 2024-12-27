Bantry school in contest which inspired Bambie Thug designer

A BANTRY school is among just ten Irish finalists in the international Junk Kouture sustainable fashion competition.

‘Queen of the Kings’ by John Coughlan and Lucy Murphy of Colaiste Bheanntrai is included in the world final which takes place over two days next spring in Dublin.

Tickets are now on sale for the March 4th finals at the Helix theatre, which is a festival of creativity, where young people from around the world take part in showing how recycled items can be fashioned into spectacular designs.

Former Junk Kouture champion Mariusz Malon from Donegal, who has designed outifts for Macroom’s Bambie Thug for Eurovision 2024, and also for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, also showcased his collection at London Fashion Week and is now based in

Manchester, having completed his studies there.

The inspiring two days of fashion unveiling in Dublin in March will culminate with the Junk Kouture World Final on Tuesday, March 4th, a live event showcasing the incredible talent of students from Ireland and across the globe.

This year’s event marks 15 years of Junk Kouture in Ireland, celebrating its impact in fostering sustainable, creative talent.

After debuting its first world final in Abu Dhabi and impressing audiences in Monaco with its second, Dublin now has the honour of hosting the third world final, showcasing Ireland’s pivotal role in promoting youth creativity and circular innovation.

A total of 60 teams from Ireland, the UK, France, Italy, the USA, and the UAE will present breathtaking couture designs made entirely from recycled materials.

From mussel shells to window blinds, these young designers compete for the coveted World Designer of the Year title.

The designs will be evaluated by a panel of experts in sustainability, fashion, education, and entertainment.

Irish market partner Eurospar will sponsor the Irish team and tickets are on sale at thehelix.ie from €40.