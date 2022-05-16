Bantry residents invited to share flooding experiences

A ‘PUBLIC participation day’ on the Bantry Flood Scheme will be held in Áras Beanntraí, Wolfe Tone Square in Bantry on Wednesday May 18th, between 4pm and 8pm.

Cork County Council, in co-operation with the Office of Public Works (OPW), is inviting members of the public, business owners and other interested parties to attend this event.

Earlier this year, JB Barry and Partners and JBA Consulting Engineers and Scientists were appointed consultants for the flood scheme.

‘Stage 1 of the Bantry Flood Relief Scheme involves a detailed study of flooding mechanisms in Bantry and its environs,’ said a spokesperson. ‘The initial stage of the scheme includes extensive data collection, site investigation, hydraulic and hydrological assessment and public consultation to identify a preferred options.’

There will be two further public participation days as the preferred option emerges prior to submission of a planning application. Presentations will be given on the evening by the project team at 5pm and 7pm.

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said this event is an opportunity for interested parties to share their experience of flooding in Bantry, submit their comments and make their views known to the project team.

Cork County Council welcomes feedback on the scheme by completing the questionnaire on the day or by emailing [email protected] or writing to Bantry Flood Relief Scheme, JBA Consulting, Unit 24 Grove Island, Corbally, Limerick.

For further information, see www.bantryfrs.ie