Bantry Hospital gets new patient helpline during cyber-attack

May 17th, 2021 10:30 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Patients can ring the new helpline between 9am and 6pm.

An updated patient helpline for Bantry General Hospital has been made available to counteract the impact of the cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT system.

The hospital confirmed that the ransomware attack has led to considerable delays at Bantry General Hospital and on the hospital's ability to deliver normal outpatient services.

A spokesperson told The Southern Star, ‘This  challenging situation is ongoing.’ But an updated contact number – 086 7871766 – has been made available. It will operate from 9am until 6pm daily.

The number is to be used as a patient helpline to assist with any service queries that members of the public may have in relation to out-patient appointments during the coming week.

Management at the hospital apologised for the  inconvenience but sought to reassure the public that patients at the hospital are receiving appropriate care.

 

